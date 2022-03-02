Nigeria in process of total collapse ― Former INEC boss, Jega





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, Wednesday said that Nigeria is in the process of collapsing, alleging that reckless elite in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground.

The former INEC boss, who stated this in Abuja at the 2022 Workers’ Political Conference organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said considering the current situation in the country, 2023 general elections may be the ‘make or break’ epochal moment.

Painting a gloomy of the situation in the country, Prof. Jega said that Nigeria is, undoubtedly, at a point in its history when the issue of national emancipation for credible national development, beneficial to the Nigerian people, requires being raised high on the front banner of national discourses by patriotic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, and especially by the Nigerian workers themselves.

READ ALSO: Abduction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper