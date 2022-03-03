32-year-old remanded for alleged murder, cult membership





An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Arogundade Abiodun, for alleged murder and membership of an unlawful society.

Abiodun, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge bordering on murder, membership of an unlawful society and illegal possession of firearms.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences between Oct. 11, 2021 and Jan. 15.

ALSO READ: Ooni, Alaafin meet Aregbesola over reconciliation with Tinubu

He said that the defendant and the others formed and managed an unlawful society known as Aye confraternity.

The prosecutor also alleged that on Oct. 11, 2021, at about 07:30 a.m. at Ijora, Lagos State, the defendant and the others killed one Mr Rotimi Esomojumi, contrary to Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said that the defendant and the others shot Esomojumi with a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper