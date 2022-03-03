ASUU strike’ll soon be over — Ngige





Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

The Federal Government, yesterday, expressed the hope that the one-month warning strike embarked upon by Academic State Union of Universities, ASUU, on February 14, 2022, would soon end.

Recall that ASUU called its members out on the warning strike to compel the Federal Government to address their demands, some of which had been lingering since 2009.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, expressed the hope of an end of the warning strike when he spoke with newsmen at the end of a conciliation meeting between government and the union.

Ngige said the meeting agreed on many issues and a timeline was scheduled for the implementation of the agreements.

According to him, ASUU officials agreed to return to their members with offers made by government and revert to him before the week runs out.

He noted that many of the items in the 2020…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper