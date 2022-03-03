BREAKING: NDLEA files 8-count charge against DCP Abba Kyari, 6 others





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Thursday, filed an eighth-count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others it alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

The other Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, which the agency lodged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, were four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

NDLEA, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

