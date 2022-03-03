Ganduje appoints Dantata, Dangote, AbdulSamad as ‘Zakkat’ commission members





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday appointed Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, his uncle, Aminu Dantata, and Abdulsamad Rabi’u as members of the state Zakkat and Hubsi Commission.

Zakkat, refers to the obligation that a Muslim has to donate a certain proportion of wealth each year to charitable causes.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Other members are Dr AbdulMutallab Ahmed as Commissioner I, Dr Lawi Sheikh Atiq commissioner II of the Commission.

The development is sequel to the approval of the Kano State Executive Council that reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Dr Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman.

Other members include representatives of the five Emirate Councils in the state, representatives of the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper