Lassa fever: Oyo confirms deaths of 2 doctors, 1 hospital staff





…says state records 19 cases, 4 deaths so far

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Ministry of Health, Thursday, confirmed the death of two doctors and another hospital staff as a result of contracting Lassa fever.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Bode Ladipo, disclosed this to Governor’s Office Correspondents in his office at the secretariat, while recalling the intensified efforts of the state government towards curtailing the spread of the outbreak of Lassa fever since the first case was discovered in the state in January, 2022.

He stated that the medical practitioners numbering about four were admitted into a private health facility earlier this week but the deaths of three occurred afterward.

Dr. Ladipo noted that surveillance activities have been heightened at the grassroots across the state, adding that access to care has also been provided for individuals at risk of the disease.

The commissioner said: “The state ministry of health wishes to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper