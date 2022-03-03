Osborn Nweze utilizes wealth, affluence for the benefit of humanity





Osborn Nweze Umahi,

Osborn Nweze Umahi, the young energetic Chief Executive Officer of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort and Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, exemplifies comfort and affluence, but he is well identified with championing the course of the poor and raising the standard of living of the vulnerable in Nigeria.

Osborn, who is regarded as a handsome entrepreneur, a seasoned philanthropist, and son of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has been the outstanding voice rallying support for the people at the base of the social strata in the society.

He is also reputed as a quintessential humanitarian with a heart of gold, has on several occasions through his charity organisation, Osborn Foundation, shown kindness to the less privileged, especially going the extra distance to improve access to quality education among indigent children.

Fondly called Ichie agu by his peers,

Source: Vanguard Newspaper