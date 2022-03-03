Senate urges FG to help Rivers combat menace of soot, illegal refiners





Perturbed by the menace of soot and activities of illegal refiners in Rivers State, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency support the state to overcome this twin-headed debacle.

This development was sequel to a motion entitled:’ Curbing Soot’s Particulates droppings, health Hazards concern and economic sabotage by illegal refining of crude products in Rivers State’, sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo and seven others which include: Senator James Manager,Senator Enyinaya, AbaribeSenator Betty Apiafi, Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Bassey Gershom, Senator Bassey Albert, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Senator Sandy Onor.

Senator Sekibo in his submission requested the Senate in his prayers that:

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to note that there is an impending environmental danger that is occurring in Rivers State and its environs orchestrated by miscreants who are engaged in illegal refining as well as looting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper