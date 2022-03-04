2023: Buhari, APC, urged to give Osinbajo right of first refusal





By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As Nigeria gravitates towards the 2023 general elections, Associate Convener of the Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023 project, Engr. Husseini Yusuff has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ‘right of first refusal.’

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Yusuff urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider ceding the presidential seat to Osinbajo, saying that he has distinguished himself as a public servant and has the interest of the country at heart.

He said, “Without mincing words, the purpose of this press conference is not to join the bandwagon of groups pressuring one political office holder or the other to join the presidential race, but to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the APC to, in the finest tradition of presidential succession, offer the privilege of Right of First Refusal to the Presidency on His…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper