Aftermath of Boko Haram attacks: We’re fed up with life in camps — IDPs cry out





As Gov Zulum, ex-Gov Shettima share food, cash to 60,803 returnees in Gamboru Ngala

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MORE than 21 years after their means of livelihood and communities were destroyed forcing them to find shelter in temporary abodes, internally displaced persons in Gamboru Ngala in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State have a strong message to the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum: they are fed up with challenges of living in make-shift camps for many years.

The message appears to have struck the daring and people-oriented governor, who braved all the odds to travel to Gamboru Ngala, which is a border town with Cameroun and about 134 kilometres from Maiduguri, to feel the plight of the internally-displaced persons there and to share food and some money with them.

Being the border town between Nigeria and Cameroun, the residents have become regular victims of Boko Haram terrorists, who take turns to attack and kidnap at will and forcing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper