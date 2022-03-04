Apapa gridlock: NARTO, truckers accuse LASTMA, security agencies of extortion





By Emma Nnadozie, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Godwin Oritse

•Say corruption back in the axis; Lagos govt keeps mum

•As construction firm blocks access road into Vanguard Newspapers

THE leadership of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, yesterday, decried the continued involvement of officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, in the control of trucks into the port, saying it has worsened the traffic situation along the port access roads.

Speaking to Vanguard on the traffic gridlock, Task Force Chairman, Mr. Hassan Adekoya, said that officials now process Electronic Call-Up system, called ‘ETO’ tickets, as long as the truck owner is able to pay their charges.

He explained that the unregulated activities of the Police and LASTMA officials, who are heavily involved in extorting truckers, have created more problems for the implementation of the eCall-Up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and powered by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper