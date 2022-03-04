Evacuation from Ukraine: I’ll continue to defend interest of Nigerians — Buhari assures





.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration will continue to defend the interest of the citizenry wherever they may be, even as the nation begins the evacuation of citizens stranded in the aftermath of the happenings in Ukraine.

President Buhari made this assertion Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya at a Townhall Meeting with a group of Nigerians resident in the country.

President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina was quoted as saying, “On our part as a Government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be. We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad. We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.”

He commended the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper