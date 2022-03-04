Fire guts Kano SEMA store, properties worth N18.5m destroyed





A fire outbreak which occurred on Friday afternoon at the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) store, destroyed properties worth N18.5 million at the Mariri Kumbotso Local Government.

The Executive Secretary SEMA, Dr Saleh Jili, confirmed the outbreak while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 1 p.m at Mariri SEMA store where they relief materials with which to assist victims of fire and flood disaster were packed.

According to him, at First Lady School situated close to the store, three classes were burnt to ashes due to bush burning which led to the extension of fire that burnt the store.

READ ALSO: Movies on ritual killings: Nollywood fires back at Fed Govt

The items destroyed include 450 pieces of mattresses, 450 pieces of pillows, 655 cartons of Pampers for adults and children.

Other items burnt include 10 cartons of Dettol, 10 cartons of detergent, 10 cartons of Izal, Grinding machines,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper