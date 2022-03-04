I was framed by FBI — 35-yr-old Nigerian in US prison





ufolajimi Abegunde

By Abdulmin Murtala

Olufolajimi Abegunde has spent three years of his six and half years conviction for money laundering in the United States of America prisons, but the bright and enterprising young man insists that his imprisonment was purely because he is black and a Nigerian and not based on real evidence. Abegunde popularly called LJ by his friends, told Encounter in a telephone conversion from his prison cell that a review of his case by the US Justice Department, would reveal a clear case of bias and racism against him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI and the trial judge. According to him, several efforts to list his case for review have been futile as no one appears to be interested in listening to his appeal.

Recalling his excitement upon being granted visa to study in the US, Abegunde told Encounter that he never imagined that four years after, he would be languishing in prison for an offence he did not commit.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper