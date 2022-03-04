National Convention: APC constitutes new approved 20 sub-committees; Sanwo-Olu, Fani Kayode head Media and Publicity





he ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced the reconstitution of its 20 sub-committees ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

According to a document signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party,

most of the sub-committees are headed by state governors.

The sub-committees are to be inaugurated on Monday.

In the reconstituted list issued Thursday in Abuja, the APC dropped a former Minister of Interior, General. Abdulrahman Dambazau from the membership of its Security and Protocol sub-committee. In the earlier list, the former minister was Deputy Chairman of the sub-committee which is headed by Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

It also dropped the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama from the Chairmanship of the sub-committee on Accreditation of Volunteers, Diplomats, Diaspora and Observers, replacing him with the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Also, Kashifu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper