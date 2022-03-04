Photos: Buhari departs Nairobi, arrives Abuja 







All photos by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Buhari, who returned about 1 pm, left Abuja on Tuesday to attend the UNEP programme and was scheduled to proceed to London for medical check-up expected to take a maximum of two weeks.

While in Kenya, the president participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

Buhari had said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our planet.

