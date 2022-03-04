Your loyalty is to Nigeria, not politicians, Sanusi tells civil servants





Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido has called on civil servants in the country to commit their loyalty to Nigeria rather than to politicians.

He stated this in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the AIG Public Leaders Programme class of 2021.

Organized by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in partnership with Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the programme brought together a number of participants drawn from diverse fields of study.

He recalled that his late father, Aminu Sanusi, as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to nominate any worker of the ministry for sack as requested by the military regime of Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

“We all hear about how the Nigerian Civil Service was destroyed in the 1970s because of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper