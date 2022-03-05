2023: What next for Ologbondiyan? [Opinion]





By Dirisu Yakubu

For Kola Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the recent dinner organized in his honour by friends and associates left an impression on him almost difficult to caption in words.

The event was attended by serving and former members of the National Assembly, ex-governors, the clergy, chieftains of the Kogi state chapter of the PDP, family members and journalists, some of whom shared newsroom experience with Ologbondiyan a few years ago.

A few weeks before the historic night, Ologbondiyan won deserved accolades at the PDP valedictory session for members of its immediate past National Working Committee, when his then-deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi took to the microphone to make some comments.

Odeyemi who slammed the practice of relegating deputy national officers of the PDP to the background in the scheme of things however expressed gratitude to Ologbondiyan for yielding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper