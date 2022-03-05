Almost 400 babies born in Kiev since beginning of war — Mayor 





File photo

Some 400 children have been born in the Ukrainian capital Kiev since Russia’s invasion of the country on Feb. 24, according to the city’s mayor.

“199 boys and 191 girls,’’ said Vitali Klitschko in a video message on Friday.

Earlier, Kiev’s mayor had visited an underground station used as an air raid shelter.

Russian troops have continued their advances on Kiev, according to the Ukrainian army, which said that the Russians were focusing on “encircling’’ the capital of three million.

“The night in the capital has been quiet. Several times air defence was activated,’’ said Klitschko.

Although the city is in a state of war, he said, cars were running and grocery shops and the majority of municipal pharmacies were up and running.

The mayor called on owners of private pharmacies to open. “This is very important. Kiev residents were waiting in line for hours outside municipal pharmacies to buy drugs,” he said.