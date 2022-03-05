Customs targets N3.019trn in 2022, to spend N369.14bn — CG tells Senate 





2023 Budget must get to NASS latest October this year, Senate to Customs

Urges Customs to Put the bad Scanners in Order now to enhance Revenue Generation

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, retd told the Senate yesterday that it has targeted a total of N3.019 to be raked into the Federation Account this year, 2022.

According to Customs, the target set consists of N2.019 trillion for Federation; N253.23 billion for Non- Federation and N746.96 Billion for import Value Added Tax, VAT.

Recall that the Revenue Generating Agency had targeted a total of N1.465 trillion to be raked into the Federation account last year, 2021.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North led Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff to present and defend the 2022 Budget of Customs Service, the NCS Boss said that when compared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper