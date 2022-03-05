Don’t be willing tools for do-or-die politicians, Buratai advises youths





The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has advised Nigerian youths not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities.

Buratai gave the advice in his Message to Nigerian Youths, titled, “Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria’s Founding Fathers”, posted on his verified Facebook page on Friday.

He challenged them to instead, embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor contributing to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, such as voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes.

According to him, youths constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population and are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future.

“Therefore, you must do everything to safeguard your future survival and welfare in mind. Get actively involved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper