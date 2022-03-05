Lagos APC Ndigbo: You can’t control me — Idimogu tackles Igbokwe over excos inauguration





…we are working to resolve crisis – Joe Igbokwe

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage Services, Joe Igbokwe and a Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu, today clashed over the executive list of Ndigbo in Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ejigbo Local Community Development Area, LCDA.

The clash occurred at the official inauguration of Executive Members of Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chapter at the party secretariat.

Despite the fraca, the inauguration of the executive members of Ndigbo was conducted by Igbokwe amidst protest from the group loyal to Idimogu, who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen after the rancorous inauguration, Idimogu said that the inauguration was not supposed to hold until all interest groups were harmonised in order to avoid unnecessary trouble among the Ndigbos in Lagos APC.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper