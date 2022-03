PHOTO CREDIT | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Newcastle United continued their Premier League resurgence on Saturday beating Brighton 2-1 to move further away from relegation.

The Magpies have not lost a league game since they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last December.

