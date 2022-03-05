Osun govt invades our land — Families petition IGP





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About 45 families in Osun state petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, alleging that the state government forcefully took over their land without compensation

The families, which include, the Aworo, Eniso, Mojolagbe also alleged threat to their lives by some individuals hiding under the cover of the state government.

A petition written by Bukola Onifade Esq, on behalf of Muliku Mojolagbe, Hammed Lawal, Sule Jimoh, Engineer AbdulMuib Adekola and Saka Adabanija and their families, stated that the land is located at Igboro, along Owode-Ede, in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun, calling on the police to intervene in the matter.

They also alleged malicious damage to their properties, intimidation and harassment of their families.

“Our clients are the customary and legitimate owners of the said lands from time immemorial under the Yoruba Native Laws and Customs. The parcel of land situates, lying and being at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper