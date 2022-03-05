Pensioners to enjoy new lease of life as PTAD launches online app, opens S’west office in Ibadan





.

…says directorate has cleared inherited liabilities of 2 defunct agencies

By Adeola Badru

A new lease of life has begun for retirees under the Federal Government Civil Service, as they will now begin to enjoy stress-free registration through the launch of “I Am Alive Confirmation online platform” for quick access to the payment of their pensions.

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transactional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, made the disclosure yesterday, at a 2-day Pensioners Stakeholders Engagement Forum held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan.

She further hinted that the directorate has completed the payment of all outstanding liabilities due to ex-workers of some defunct agencies.

Ejikeme said the directorate had on December 14, completed the payment of all outstanding liabilities due to ex-workers of two defunct agencies, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and New Nigeria Newspaper Limited.

According to her: “We completely liquidated a total…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper