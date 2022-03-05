Russia / Ukraine war: Nigerians return with tales of woes  ￼





I walked for 13 hours to get to Romanian border——Amara, medical student

•I stayed underground for 24 hours, thought I’d never see my parents again—Another returnee

•Ukrainian army treated us badly

•We went through a lot of stress

By Luminous Jannamike, Victoria Ojeme & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A total of 596 Ukraine based Nigerians who were evacuated by the Federal Government following invasion of Ukraine by Russia arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja yesterday with tales of woes.

The first batch of 415 evacuees from Romania arrived at 7: 10 am by Max Air while the second batch came in the evening from Poland and were received by officials of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, among others. Some of the evacuees recalled the hardship they went through and how the Ukrainian army treated them badly.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper