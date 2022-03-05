The consensus against Tinubu





By Emma Aziken

The imminent emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC has waxed belief that President Muhammadu Buhari was not detached from the politics that played out in the days leading to the enactment of the new Electoral Act.

The new Electoral Act has to the consternation of those outside Buhari’s political ambit emboldened him to forge his imprimatur on the 2023 General Election, and particularly, on the emergence of his successor.

Of course, it is the desire of every retiring president everywhere to have a say on who succeeds him.

In the case of President Buhari, this tradition has been particularly tricky given the leading role played by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his 2015 nomination and election.

Tinubu in the opinion of several persons deserves to be more than compensated by Buhari in attaining his life ambition of being…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper