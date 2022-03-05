Verdict on Umahi’s defection: PDP’s statement irresponsible, mischievous —Ebonyi Govt





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Saturday described the statement credited to the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over the court ruling on Governor David Umahi’s defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as irresponsible, without foundation and mischievously woven to attack the credibility of a well decided matter.

“We discountenance with utmost responsibility, the press release of Mr. Tochukwu Okorie as absolutely irresponsible, without foundation and mischievously woven to attack the credibility of a robustly contested and well decided matter instituted by legally recognized entities and personalities who are invested with unfettered right under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to sue and be sued; “

The State High Court sitting in Abakaliki had on Monday struck out the suit challenging the defection of Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper