2023 Elections: Resist being used for Do-or-Die politics, ballot snatching — Amb Buratai tasks Nigerian youths





.

**Charges them to embrace Political Dynamism and rout out ballot snatching, voter apathy and arson.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has tasked Nigerian Youths to resist the temptation of being used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities.

In a message to the youths titled, ‘Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria’s Founding Fathers’, Buratai told the youths, “You must embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, namely voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes. You constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population. You are also going to be the number one

“My message to young people today is that they must not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities.

“Instead,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper