2023: Osinbajo competent, knows what is right – Akarigbo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 29th Sept, 2021. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

By James Ogunnaike

As some individuals and groups continue to mount pressure on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for President in 2023, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, has said Osinbajo knows the right thing for the country.

Ajayi spoke in his palace in Sagamu while receiving a group of youths under the aegis of ‘Act Now’ who are asking Osinbajo to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Osinbajo is from Ikenne in Remoland where Akarigbo is paramount ruler.

It has been speculated that the VP may jostle for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo and Tinubu are from the South-West which may…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper