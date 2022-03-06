2023: Will Emefiele accept the gauntlet?





*Will he sacrifice the record of serving three presidents as CBN governor?

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

ARGUABLY, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, is one of those being pressured seriously to join the 2023 presidential race.

In the last couple of weeks no fewer than seven groups have bought advert spaces in newspapers to make a case for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

A host of politicians are being endorsed and pressured to join the presidential race but the central banker is the only person groups have bought advert spaces in newspapers to canvas for him.

A group, Ge Campaign, on February 21 took up a 3 by 6 columns front page and full page colour advert in some national dailies asking people to join it in convincing Godwin Emefiele, Ge, to run.

At 60 with food security, financial inclusion, and robust innovative economy as his vision, the group said Emefiele has the right blend…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper