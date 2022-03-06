AANI raises alarm over noticeable divisive tendencies threatening Nigeria’s democracy





.

**To hold a national dialogue on national unity.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has raised alarm and deep concern over what it called the noticeable divisive tendencies among the components of Nigerian society saying “armed violence, economic difficulties, and heated political space, have created social tension, loss of lives and widespread fear over the future of our dear country, as a united and democratic society”.

President of the Alumni Association and former Inspector General of Police, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) who raised the alarm, noted that “Efforts by Governments at various levels to tackle these challenges achieved only a marginal success because the challenges are deep-rooted and require comprehensive, participatory, and proactive solution’s.

Speaking during a briefing to herald its 42 AGM and Conference at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, Abubakar said, “In response to this AANI as a Think Tank is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper