By Chioma Obinna

To redeem payout commitments to all stakeholders, Agropartnerships have announced that payouts will resume in July 2022.

The Co-founder, Agropartnerships, Uyi Osayimwense, who made known during a virtual stakeholder meeting which also featured the presentation of a consolidated payout plan assured partners that the company was committed to clearing all payouts, adding that, the company was working relentlessly to strengthen its pillars for longevity in the sector.

The payout strategy presented will enable the business to fully return to healthy financial standing. More importantly, it ensures partners are paid in the earliest possible time frame. He said: “We have spent a huge amount of time since the last webinar with our team of experts, speaking with employees, contractors, institutional investors, agencies, technical partners, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper