Akam’s film, Too Sure to lose battling gambling among youths





By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Kingsley Oyong Akam is a lecturer in Theatre and Media Studies, University of Calabar. He is in the preproduction stage of his debut film, Too Sure to Lose about which he had a chat with VANGUARD:

What inspired you to produce the film, Too Sure to Lose?

Too Sure to Lose is an inspiration gotten from true life stories and experience from different victims involved in all forms of betting and gambling prevalent in our society today.

My inspiration is based on the concept of social realism which is one my area of interest in film, theatre and research as a panacea for values and need for citizens reorientation and value moulding for everyone to make a better society.

Could you elaborate on that, please?

Society will not develop or grow through whatever forms of gambling or betting. I have not heard or seen any of these persons who are addicted to gambling or betting living decent lives from money made through gambling….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper