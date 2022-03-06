Don’t let affairs destroy your relationship





By Bunmi Sofola

JUST at what stage do you start getting cynical about love? A few weeks ago, Jade, an old friend became irritated because her daughter’s boyfriend of 18 months didn’t want to face the reality of the death of the romance. “He keeps on hanging around the house like a love-sick puppy”, she complained.

“I’ve asked my daughter how she feels about him and she assured me she was no longer interested in the relationship. As a matter of fact, she’d moved on to greener pasture. But would be listen? He said he’s in love. In love my foot! He’s just miffed because he’s the one who was dumped!” A couple of our friends present were a bit irritated by her outburst.

I scolded her not to be that dismissive of relationships. We might be less starry eyed about love, but we owed it to the younger ones to make them realise love could conquer all in the end. Her eyes narrowed: “It hasn’t conquered much for you over the years, has it?”,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper