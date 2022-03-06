Electricity employees allege invasion of facilities by Niger IDPs





The National Union of Electricity Employee says victims of bandit attacks displaced from more than 30 communities of Niger are taking refuge in some facilities of the Shiroro Hydro-Electric Power Station located in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The Northern Zonal Organising Secretary of the union, Mr Eyurentosanren Godwin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that many of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were taking shelter in Day Secondary School, Shiroro and Day Secondary School, Zumba.

A visit by NAN correspondent to the area showed that the facilities, where the IDPs are occupying, are located within the area of operations of the Shiroro Hydro-Electric Power Station.

Godwin observed that the IDPs had been using the camps for the past one month, constituting threat to the power station and they had yet to be profiled by the state government.

But the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper