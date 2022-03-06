Ex Security Adviser, LG Chairman, others lead close to 10,000 APC members to PDP in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Close to 10,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other opposition parties in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, at the weekend defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defectors were led to the PDP by a former stalwart of the APC, and one time Special Adviser on Security Matters, Colonel Basil Kwembeh (retd), a former Kwande LG Chairman, Terhile Iorchir and a host of other APC and opposition leaders in the area.

Receiving the defectors in Adikpo the LG Headquarters, Governor Samuel Ortom commended them for joining a party that was on the verge of claiming power at the centre in 2023.

The Governor stated that the victorious outings of the PDP in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, election and the bye-elections in Plateau and Cross River States was an indication that the party would win more states in the coming general elections and also reclaimed the leadership of the country.

The Governor said it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper