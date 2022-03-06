Fuel scarcity: SERAP tells Buhari to probe spending on refineries, bad fuel or face legal action





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the spending on the country’s four refineries, and alleged corruption and mismanagement of public money budgeted for the rehabilitation, operation, and maintenance of the refineries since 1999.

SERAP request which was contained in a letter dated March 5, 2022, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, also demanded for the probe and prosecution of suspects behind the importation of bad fuel into the country.

SERAP maintained that anyone suspected to be responsible should be prosecuted appropriately, and if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any mismanaged public funds should be fully recovered.

SERAP also urged President Buhari to direct Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the importation and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper