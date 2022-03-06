Haba! Baba Buhari





By Dele Sobowale

“People, especially those from the South-West, could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan…if not for our intervention…there was no road” -President Buhari, February 22, 2022.

I had to rub my eyes several times after reading this statement in Channels TV headlines on February 23, 2022 to be sure that it was Baba Buhari, the President of Nigeria, who actually uttered that absolute falsehood. Hard to believe, it was, indeed, Buhari making a statement so totally untrue as to embarrass me as a citizen of this country. Granted, “You cannot adopt politics as a profession and remain honest” (LM Howe, 1871-1936, VBQ p 192). But, certainly, there must be some lies that are too unbelievable that no politician, let alone a President, should not tell. I don’t care who that person is; but anybody who says “there was no road” between Lagos and Ibadan before 2015 is lying. I have lived in Lagos and Ibadan since 1984; and there was never any time I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper