Lagos hospital abandoned my husband inside ambulance to die — Bereaved wife





By Esther Onyegbula

Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances that led to the death of a 48-year-old artisan, Seun-Tijani Atepasile, who fell from a water tank he was repairing on top of a building situated in Gbagada, Lagos.

The news of the incident and eventual demise of Seun-Tijani Atepasile filtered out on December 6, 2021.

Sunday Vanguard learned that Atepasile had been contacted by one Lanre Okunade, a tenant in the said building, to carry out repairs on the leaking water tank mounted on top of the building.

Unfortunately, that particular job would be his last as he was reported to have slipped from the top of the water tank and fell heavily to the ground, thereby sustaining grave injuries to his head and some parts of his body.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Atepasile, a father of four, died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Three hospitals rejected him after which he was taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba





Source: Vanguard Newspaper