By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City completed a season double over rivals, Manchester United inspired by braces from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez on Sunday.

The victory opens a six points lead over second place Liverpool who narrowly defeated West Ham 1-0 last night.

