Over 2000 members of PDP, APC decamp to APGA in Ebonyi ― State Chairman





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than 2000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have decamped to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State.

The State Chairman of APGA, Chief Ricky Okorouka El-Steven who stated this during at a press conference in Abakaliki added that APGA has begun intensive mobilization at both the State and grassroot levels to ensure the Party takes over the seat of power in 2023.

According to him, “as we all know, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is now the most widely accepted Political Party in the entire South East Geo-Political Zone and that orchestrated the recent defection of stakeholders and leaders of both APC and PDP to APGA in Ebonyi State.

“Firstly, let me seize this opportunity to inform you all that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Ebonyi State Chapter is getting much set to take Ebonyi State to greater height come 2023 as 1500 PDP members and 700…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper