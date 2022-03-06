Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Anambra, recover arms, cash





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police Command has arrested three suspected cultists terrorizing parts of the state.

Items recovered from them include one English beretta pistol, one locally fabricated gun and one live ammunition.

Also recovered from them were a motorcycle, N22400 cash and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Giving details of the arrests,, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said: “The police operatives working on a credible information, stormed a criminal hideout in Awada, Idemili North local government area and arrested one Onyedika Okwuibe, aged 25years.

READ ALSO: PETROL SOUVENIR AT LAGOS PARTY: Govt launches probe, venue sealed, police go after attendees

“Immediate search conducted in his house led to the recovery of the English pistol and one live ammunition.

“Further interrogation of Onyedika led to the arrest of one Chimaobi Ezeoke whom he alleged gave him the gun. They both confessed to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper