PRESIDENCY: No endorsement for those who visited me – Obasanjo ￼





*Says most presidential aspirants should be in jail

By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said some persons aspiring to be Nigeria’s President in 2023 should be in jail had the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) performed its job efficiently.

Obasanjo, who spoke at an international symposium organized to mark his 85th birthday, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, said most of the aspirants lack integrity.

Obasanjo, who titled his address, ‘Africa Narrative with Nigeria Situation’, said though many presidential aspirants have visited him to solicit support for their ambition,he has not endorsed any of them for the exalted seat of the President in 2023.

RED ALSO:Fidelity Bank to Celebrate Women, launches new Proposition at International Women’s Day event

The ex-President said, “I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper