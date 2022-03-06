Umahi’s defection: PDP to appeal court judgement





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday stated that it would appeal the Ebonyi State High Court’s ruling, which struck out the suit challenging Governor David Nweze Umahi’s declaration from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

It described the ruling as a shammed judgement by Hon Justice H. A Njoku, on the defection of Governor David Umahi.

The Party insisted that Justice Njoku erred in the delivery of the judgement adding that it will petition him to the National Judicial Council, NJC.

According to the party, Justice Njoku’s disgraceful conduct made a caricature of the judiciary, when he allegedly used his official position to commit an abuse of the court process.

Chairman of the PDP, in the state, Tochukwu Okorie, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki, explained that the party had made arrangements to petition the Disciplinary Committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper