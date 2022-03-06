Univasa launches Verify and Pay platform to digitize public transport fare payments





Univasa, an indigenous ride-hailing company in Nigeria, has launched Verify and Pay, an innovative digital payment system to reshape the transport system in Nigeria and ease the payment system.

Through verify and pay, passengers hailing a cab can scan the barcode on the taxi to confirm the details of the driver and the vehicle, input their destination to check and negotiate fares, and select preferred payment options such as card payments or USSD.

The platform launched on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Lagos State Taxi Driver & Cab Operators Association, Oshodi was graced by the President of the association, high ranking members of LSTDCOA, PEDPPA president Comrade Idris, representative of Universal Insurance plc, Mr. Ayodele Kumolu and Mr. Israel Ifedayo, Mizala tech partner.

The Verify and Pay is a new face to transportation in Nigeria, it has currently been launched for the Lagos Yellow Cabs but will also cut across other forms of transport within the state, Abuja,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper