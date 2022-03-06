Zero remittance: How N383.09bn deductions wiped out oil revenue





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria’s oil and gas revenue due to the Federation Account in the month of February was wiped off by N383.09 billion deductions by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd), checks by Vanguard have shown.

NNPC Limited in its report to the Federation Account Committee (FAAC) meeting for the month of February, 2022, revealed gross revenue from oil and gas sales of N358.25 billion.

But deductions for Joint Venture (JV) cost recovery (N146.82 billion), Strategic holding cost (N511.71 million), Pipelines Operations, repairs and management cost (N873.53 million), Value shortfall (petrol subsidy – N210.38 billion) and government priority project (N24.83 billion) meant that no revenue was remitted to the Federation Account.

The Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi had last week expressed state governors’ frustration of not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper