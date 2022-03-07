2023: INEC increases CVR registration centres in Delta





By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr Monday Udoh-Tom, has said the commission has increased the number of registration centres in the state from 27 to 73 to stimulate the process of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

Udoh-Tom, who disclosed this during the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency town hall meeting at the Oshimili North Local Government secretariat complex annex in Ibusa, said 188,000 people have completed the online aspect of the exercise out of over 400,000 applicants.

He said the poor performance of the CVR exercise less than five months to the end of the process was against the initial projection of increasing the state voting strength by 1.5 million eligible votersUdoh-Tom pointed out that with 5,624 polling units, using the benchmark of 750 registered voters per polling unit, the voting strength of the state should be in the region of 4.3 million.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper