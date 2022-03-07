2023: We’re yet to decide on zoning — Abia PDP





By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, has flatly debunked insinuations in some quarters that it had zoned its governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 poll, explaining that the party is yet to take a position on that.

In a communique jointly signed by the state Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere; and Secretary, Mr David Iro, on behalf of the State Exco, after an emergency meeting held at the party Secretariat Umuahia, PDP accused “mischief-makers of peddling the baseless rumour”.

The party explained that contrary to the “fabricated propaganda, PDP is still consulting on the matter”.

PDP urged “Abians and the PDP family, in particular, to disregard the unfounded rumours because the state chapter of the party that is constitutionally saddled with such sole responsibility is still consulting the stakeholders of the party on the matter.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper