2023: Why I’m suitably qualified to succeed Umahi — Ebonyi PDP lawmaker

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Lawmaker representing Ezza South Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Chris Usulor, Thursday declared that he was suitably qualified to succeed Governor David Nweze Umahi as the next Governor of the State

According to him, I have a track record of excellence, selfless service, courage, the goodwill of my people and the needed political experience to win next year’s Governorship election.

Usulor, a three-time lawmaker, stated this while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

He stressed the need for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state and appealed to his party, the PDP to zone the guber ticket to Ezza land ahead of the 2023 election.

The PDP lawmaker further appealed to all aspirants in the 2023 guber race of his party, PDP, to drop their aspirations and support him to lead the party to victory.

He promised to initiate policies and programmes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper